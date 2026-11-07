A journey through India's many tea traditions

For a beverage that occupies the unofficial status of national drink, there’s so little documented about chai. Much of what we know centres around British marketing, the invention of the CTC style of tea production, and the eventual adoption of chai variously as a daily ritual.
But if you traverse the length and breadth of India, chai is displayed in fascinating versatility. We think of chai as an inexpensive source of calories with the addition of milk and sugar, but when you showcase its many avatars, it’s a mini lesson in culture, society and geography.
Let’s start north, with the noon chai from Kashmir, a pink, salty tea that connects to Central Asian and Tibetan influences. Its characteristic addition is baking soda, which renders the brew pink and alkaline. The combination of dairy and salt is necessitated by the extreme winters, also seen in the Ladakhi po-cha, made with black tea, butter and salt.
In Punjab, on either side of the border, chai is brewed entirely with milk—water is considered a lowly dilution. This is also the case in Rajasthan, where lines blur between chai as a beverage or a dessert, rich, flavourful and indulgent.
Further west, Gujarati chai was influenced by a few factors over the decades, from the formation of the Gujarati-owned Wagh Bakri tea brand, from the Amul milk movement that drove milk consumption, and the preference for a non-alcoholic beverage to accompany business dealings for the majority mercantile community.
But Gujarat has also been home to the Parsi community, arriving here from West Asia. They chose fresh herbs over dry spices, and lemongrass, mint and spearmint in black tea creates a refreshing and fragrant Parsi choi, paired with carb-forward snacks.
The Iranis arrived later, landing in the port cities of Mumbai and Karachi, and welcomed too by the Nizam of Hyderabad. Their Irani chai, marries a well-brewed decoction of tea with well-boiled full milk.
Further south is the Malabar special, of Sulaimani tea, a black tea brewed from strong dust tea, and brewed with lemon and cardamom. Interestingly, the beginnings of this tea is thought to lie with the Arabian sailors. The tea has returned to the Gulf, today with the Malayali emigrants.