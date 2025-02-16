Do you value that cup of tea?
SummaryWith low prices affecting tea quality and producers' livelihoods, it's time to reconsider what a cup of tea truly represents—experience, sustainability, and connection to nature.
If you have felt the increase in tea prices recently, it has come about after a difficult year for tea producers. It’s not prohibitively high that it deters purchase. And the sad truth is, tea—much of it—is still priced lower than it ought to be because it is sold as a commodity, which is about price and volume.