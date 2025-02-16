Do you value that cup of tea?

When the price of tea is low, it’s the producer who bears that cost burden. It means that those at one end of the supply chain will find it impossible to have the quality of life they’d like. Speaking at the same session, UK-based Ahmad Tea’s managing director, Ebraham Afshar, spoke of the gap in the living wage (defined as the minimum wage earned by a worker per week for a decent standard of life for their family). He quoted a study that indicated the living wage gap for tea workers (Assam at 50% was the highest). There is a need to convince a consumer to pay a higher price so that it can meet the living wage criteria. When we pay more, we demand better. The demand for better tea can raise the quality standards, addressing so many concerns. Ultimately, the ripple effect can reach the woman tea plucker—women form the majority of the workforce—so symbolic of our tea industry, so that she and her family can live a little better.