How Indian tea is reinventing for millennials and Gen Z

I got interested in tea when I started looking for better black tea and more leafy Assams. I tasted white teas, which both delighted and surprised me. It has since been a journey of discovering one tea at a time. Sometimes tea assumes a cultural context, as with the boiled, sweet and milky chai drunk in most parts of the country or the fragrant kahwa of Kashmir, which are inextricably linked to place and people, and sometimes it’s about a seasonal exception, such as a spring or autumn tea. Sometimes, it’s the planter or blender’s excitement in how a tea has come out, either in a good harvest or in the final cup, that makes a tea special. As I write this, my phone pings with a tea friend’s message about a new line of flavoured teas listing bubblegum as one of the flavours. Not long ago, I’d have baulked at the idea of it, claiming loyalty only to Camellia sinensis, the tea plant. Now, I am curious if the bubblegum tea has a green tea base and whether it will work better hot or cold. I still prefer tea without much else added to it, but the more time I spend drinking, learning and writing about tea, it seems to me that change is inevitable and not all of it is necessarily a bad thing.