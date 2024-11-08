Take a sip of North-East India's indigenous teas
SummaryParag Hatibarua, a renowned tea expert, uncovers and preserves India's indigenous tea cultures, revealing unique traditions like Mizoram's foot-rolled teas
The Indian tea story is dominated by the colonial creation of the plantation industry and the birth of the commodity tea industry that puts India in the top 2 of global tea producers. The more interesting stories, however, are of the lesser-known teas and tea cultures with no colonial ties at all. Much of this is in the North-East and it makes sense when you consider the lay of the land and the proximity to Yunnan in China, the birthplace of tea.