Why quick recipe videos don't work in real kitchens

It was a long day, and I was doomscrolling specifically in search of dinner ideas. And then, bam, someone popped up on my feed to convince me that “it just took 15 minutes to cook dinner.”
From that five-ingredient recipe, I didn’t have two ingredients handy, one needed to be soaked overnight (so much for 15 minutes!), and another was a kitchen gadget I’ve never owned because of serious space constraints.
My Instagram feed is saturated with recipe reels. And it looks like everyone is in search of that two-minute recipe, the three-ingredient tiffin idea, and the picture-perfect dish that somehow manages to look effortless, while requiring more effort than most seasoned cooks are willing to put in. But nobody is talking about the labour behind all the prep work. The chopping, soaking, marinating, cleaning and the dozen little tasks that somehow never make it into the final reel. Between work, domestic responsibilities, including planning those three meals, finding the time and energy to recreate seemingly easy recipes feels unrealistic.
Misha Paul, a writer and marcom consultant in Mumbai, often scrolls through Instagram for recipes. “Even when a recipe is labelled as quick and easy, I will not try it if it requires precise measurements or has too many components,” she says, adding she is mindful of her food choices and pays close attention to her nutritional goals. “For something as basic as spinach... I can’t bring myself to cook it the traditional way in so many steps. But I came across a recipe where the spinach is sautéed with garlic, spread across the pan, and topped with cracked eggs. I like to think of it as a healthy pizza.” Relatability matters, and therefore she bookmarks recipes that are actually achievable after a busy work day.
Recipe creation itself has undergone a dramatic transformation with evolving mediums and formats. Home baker and educator Rhea Mitra-Dalal, whose blog euphoRhea completes two decades next year, points out the equipment to create content has also changed. “There was no way to shoot recipes if I did not have a proper camera back then.”
She still prefers to post recipes with photos and captions on social media, but agrees reels are far more approachable. “They work when you have the basic understanding of the concept. But overall, these quick recipes are a hook and often feel like a blatant lie, especially for those who know the whole drudgery of cooking.”