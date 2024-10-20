How to pamper chefs

It’s ironic that most chefs don’t have the time or motivation to eat at work. Malik and several others have said one of the best ways to pamper them is through a warm homecooked meal. Rijul Gulati, head chef of Indian Accent in Mumbai, paints a colourful picture: unlike diners, he says, chefs eat a quick meal in minutes while they are standing, sitting on kitchen counters, or sometimes perched on empty vegetable cart boxes. The real luxury is to be able to sit comfortably and enjoy a nice, lovingly prepared meal. He is Punjabi, and comfort and ‘loving’ food translates to rajma chawal. For Goa chef Christopher Fernandes, who specialises in barbecued meat especially pork chops and brisket, nothing is better than dal-khichdi with aachar and papad. He is surrounded by “fancy, heavy" food all day, and by the end of it, all he craves is to sit in his room with the AC on, dig into a warm bowl of dal-khichdi, Netflix and chill. As he puts it: “That’s my jam."