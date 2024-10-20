How to pamper chefs

Being a chef is a twenty-four seven job. It entails long hours, working Diwalis and no weekend breaks. They are the people most in need of some pampering. Every year, October 20 is celebrated as International Chefs Day, and there is no better time to ask chefs what they regard as pampering.
Being a chef is a twenty-four seven job. It entails long hours, working Diwalis and no weekend breaks. They are the people most in need of some pampering. Every year, October 20 is celebrated as International Chefs Day, and there is no better time to ask chefs what they regard as pampering.
Physical exertion is a constant in the kitchen and chefs are on their foot for atleast 8-10 hours everyday. Chef Anuradha Joshi Medhora believes nothing compares to a relaxing foot and back massage. She is the founder of the Mumbai-based catering and delivery brand Charoli that spotlights the food of Malwa. Most of her dishes, like the indulgent mutton barbat from Gwalior, require hours of slow cooking. She stands next to vessel, carefully monitoring their flavours and ensuring the food doesn’t burn. “While stirring, you put your lower back into it, and it starts to hurt," she points out. A massage that relaxes those muscles and releases any stubborn knots is the best way to pamper her, or any chef, she points out.
Also read: Cracking the science of 'moong dal'
Yajush Malik, chef and partner at the restaurant Gallops in Mumbai, agrees with her. He is a fan of foot massages. According to him, it is not just the long hours of standing in the kitchen, but also footwear that adds to their woes. To maintain safety, chefs need safety shoes for professional kitchens with a thin steel lining in the toe area to prevent injuries if heavy and hot vessels fall on their foot by accident. These are not very comfortable and thick socks are needed for cushioning. Essentially, the feet bear the brunt of a physically demanding job in uncomfortable footwear. Regular foot massages help work-weary feet.
It’s ironic that most chefs don’t have the time or motivation to eat at work. Malik and several others have said one of the best ways to pamper them is through a warm homecooked meal. Rijul Gulati, head chef of Indian Accent in Mumbai, paints a colourful picture: unlike diners, he says, chefs eat a quick meal in minutes while they are standing, sitting on kitchen counters, or sometimes perched on empty vegetable cart boxes. The real luxury is to be able to sit comfortably and enjoy a nice, lovingly prepared meal. He is Punjabi, and comfort and ‘loving’ food translates to rajma chawal. For Goa chef Christopher Fernandes, who specialises in barbecued meat especially pork chops and brisket, nothing is better than dal-khichdi with aachar and papad. He is surrounded by “fancy, heavy" food all day, and by the end of it, all he craves is to sit in his room with the AC on, dig into a warm bowl of dal-khichdi, Netflix and chill. As he puts it: “That’s my jam."
It is evident that chefs don’t seek out anything elaborate as a gesture of care and pampering. Chef and founder of the Mumbai spot Kuckeliku Breakfast House, Nuzha Ebrahim, says, “I find the work we do is not only physically laborious, but for me it’s also emotionally exhausting." She feels cared for if her loved ones spend time by doing simple things, like sitting with her and her cat as they read or watch TV, and accompanying her for grocery shopping. “But if they know me well, they understand what I want even before the thought is formed—make decisions for me, like pick a restaurant or order food, so there’s one less thing to do. Small acts of kindness make me feel incredibly loved."