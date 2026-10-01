International Coffee Day: Cocktail tastings, workshops and more to sign up for

This is a two-day coffee mixology experience where guests can take over the bar for a hands-on session, mixing coffee with different flavours and ingredients to create their own drink, with guidance on techniques and garnishes. It starts with choosing the base profile—espresso, 18-hour cold brew, 48-hour cold brew or cascara, and then adding fruit, floral or shrub-based flavours. Next they can go for the texture and mixing style—shaken, stirred or layered with a final flourish of dried orange, pineapple, mint or rosemary.

Where: Maverick & Farmer, Ulsoor and Kothanur, Bengaluru.

When: 3 October (at Ulsoor); 4 October (at Kothanur).

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Whisky experiments.

There was a time when whisky was meant to be enjoyed neat. But as creative mixology takes flight in bars around the world, urban drinkers are becoming increasingly curious about single malts and blended Scotch in cocktails. Taking the pairing a notch further is whisky and coffee, that brings the bitterness, warmth and complexity of both. This whisky and coffee experience intends to offer cocktail lovers all this and more through experimental pours and flavour combinations curated by Bengaluru's Dali & Gala cocktail bar as part of Johnnie Walker Black Label’s Whisky Experiments.

Where: Araku, Shop 18, Floor-G, 14, Sunny House, Boman Kawasji Behram Marg, Regal Cinema, Colaba, Mumbai.

When: 1 October, 7pm.

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RumBabaa.

A 10-day coffee programme will allow coffee lovers to dive into workshops, tasting sessions and speciality coffee bar takeovers, exploring everything about classic coffees, affogatos, cold brews and black coffee. It will also spotlight flavours and ingredients beyond coffee such as matcha and ube. There are coffee and dessert pairings and cold coffee sessions apart from a speciality bar takeover from Siolim, Goa.

Where: RumBabaa, Remi Commercio, Shop no.9, Ground Floor, Off New Link Rd, opposite Yash Raj Films, Andheri West, Mumbai.

When: On till 5 October.

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SMOOR.

For International Coffee Day, try SMOOR's range of coffee-inspired chocolates, patisserie and desserts. The selection comprises classics such as tiramisu, eclairs, macarons and cakes, using coffee in various unique forms, textures and flavour combinations. Enjoy them with your afternoon coffee, as a midday treat or simply when you are in the mood for an indulgent dessert.

Where: Across SMOOR stores (Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Bengaluru, and also on Swiggy and Zomato).

When: 1 October

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Rupal Jain.

At Bombay Island Coffee, a coffee roastery and café in Mumbai, one can experience a coffee omakase programme featuring guided tastings. Conceived by Rupal Jain, who is trained with the Coffee Board of India and Specialty Coffee Association in Singapore, it specialises in manual brewing methods such as V60, Siphon and AeroPress, alongside signatures including Black Sesame Latte, Mont Blanc and Tiramisu Cold Brew. While you are at it, grab a bite from their selection of sandwiches, healthy bowls, croissants and cakes.

Where: Bombay Island, Shop 3, Chandok Unicorn, next to Tamarind tiffin, off Veera Desai Road, Andheri (W), Mumbai.

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Also Read | Coffee’s fifth wave is brewing in India