Celebrating the power of tea
SummaryThe fourth International Tea Day was celebrated with the launch of the #TeaPower campaign to highlight its health aspects
The fourth edition of International Tea Day was celebrated on 21 May. This year saw the launch of a new campaign #TeaPower by the United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organisation’s Intergovernmental Group (IGG) on tea. A couple of years ago, when the group met to discuss how tea could be promoted better, they zeroed in on health, something that tea already is associated with. But what aspect of health? And where did tea fit in?