Celebrating the power of tea

“Tea and health is too broad," says Shabnam Weber of the Tea and Herbal Association of Canada and vice-chair of IGG. For the campaign, they sought a more defined reach and target. They chose to focus on the next generation of tea drinkers and with something that would appeal to them. “As an industry we have talked about health, but 20 year olds are not concerned with cardiovascular health or diabetes. We narrowed it down to topics that were going to be backed up by credible scientific evidence. That’s how we honed in on hydration, flavonoids, sports and fitness," says Weber. And #TeaPower came into being.