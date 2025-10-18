Talking ‘dosa’ tacos and ice cream ‘chaat’ with chef Ajit Bangera
The culinary master and former Avartana chef opens up about authenticity in food, and why he believes in creating recipes from scratch
When top chef Ajit Bangera says — “there’s nothing authentic about food" — you are compelled to sit up and take note. As someone with over five decades of experience in the Indian culinary landscape, he clarifies, “Authenticity is what you create, and there’s no end to what you can create in food." Bangera, along with Ashish Thadani, CEO of the Chennai-based Tiam Foods, opened the 54-seater restaurant Firo last month to offer what he calls “reimagined" Indian cuisine.
Firo is Bangera’s first venture post his retirement two years ago from ITC Chola, where he set up the iconic Avartana, recognised as India’s foremost modern south Indian restaurant. For the record, he also launched Colombo’s ITC Ratnadipa. It brings to Chennai a fine-dining experience that spotlights Indian food in a modern avatar, which, according to Bangera, “has been lacking for a long time." Thadani echoes the thought. “There hasn’t been a contemporary Indian restaurant that reimagines our food, honours tradition, but presents it through a creative lens in the city," he adds. The launch also brings to the fore Bangera’s creativity in a standalone restaurant in Chennai, a first for the chef who started his career with Taj in the 1980s before joining ITC. “I often told [the] chef that when he retired, we needed to create something together," remembers Thadani, who owns the cycling-themed spot Ciclo Café in Chennai and Puducherry (opened earlier this year in a 100-year-old restored French villa that was also the location for some of the scenes in the film Life of Pi).