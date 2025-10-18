Talking ‘dosa’ tacos and ice cream ‘chaat’ with chef Ajit Bangera

At Firo, Bangera wished to serve tapas-style food “so that diners could order and sample more", and came up with 60 inventive dishes. There are dosa tacos, and ice-cream chaat, a rather glamorous take on the humble dahi bhalla. “A true chaat, after all, must capture that perfect balance of sweet, spicy, tangy, and savoury notes to keep the palate intrigued and craving for more. We bring a refreshing twist and a subtle umami depth to this timeless favourite," informs Thadani. The yoghurt is turned into an ice cream that’s served with a spinach crisp on the side, along with a tangy coriander-beetroot chutney, combining a plethora of sweet, savoury, and cold elements. There’s also the innovative ghee ice cream that accompanies a semolina pudding with jaggery sauce. “It took over 50 trials before we could get it right," says Bangera, explaining how he wanted to strike the balance between semolina and the perfect ratio of ghee to milk, ensuring that the richness was achieved without the feeling of any greasy residue on the palate. Another dish that has already become a hit is one inspired by idli filled with shitake mushrooms and prawns balchao. There’s a Bengal gram flour dish of the Gujarati dhokli, only, in this case presented as ravioli stuffed with figs. There is also a dessert that combines raspberry jelly, chocolate, and dehydrated pineapple with a hint of jasmine.