I've never tried to master Hyderabadi biryani, says chef Himanshu Saini
After his recent three Michelin stars win, the renowned chef reminisces about his growing up years in Delhi, his culinary inspirations, and why he chooses to reimagine south Indian cuisine
Two nights before Dubai’s Michelin Awards ceremony, I found myself at Trèsind Studio, discreetly nestled within The St. Regis Gardens at Palm Jumeirah. Unassuming on the outside, it unveils a world of precision, poetry and personality once you step in. Today, it proudly holds the distinction of being the first Indian restaurant in the world to be awarded three Michelin stars.
We were ushered into the restaurant's ‘living room’, where the story of Indian cuisine was about to unfold, one course at a time. Our evening began at the Papadom Botanic Bar, where cocktails are reimagined using kitchen scraps. Every drink told a story, from chai to shrikhand, dal baati churma to coconut moilee, elevated into liquid art. The zero-waste philosophy extends into the bar, with syrups made from trimmings and botanical spirits crafted from stalks to roots, and seeds to blossoms. I choose the Gun Powder cocktail, a bold whisky concoction with curry leaf, sesame oil, jasmine, fino sherry, and Kashmiri chilli — smoky, complex, and unmistakably Indian.