I've never tried to master Hyderabadi biryani, says chef Himanshu Saini

Saini’s culinary journey began in old Delhi, in a home where cooking was an expression of love rather than technique. He fondly recalls early memories, sneaking aamchur from the masala box, savouring ghevar from Chaina Ram during the rains, and sharing chicken changezi with his father on Asaf Ali Road. The sizzle of kebabs in Jama Masjid’s bustling lanes and the aromas wafting through Chandni Chowk left a lasting imprint, later inspiring creations like his Kebab Scarpetta. “It’s an evolution of those sensory flashbacks, the smoke, the flavours, the crowd," he says. These formative experiences shaped his philosophy: food must be honest, personal, and deeply comforting. “We cook what we eat. If we don’t love it ourselves, we don’t serve it."