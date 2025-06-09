When chef Oriol Castro tried ‘rasmalai’
The Spanish chef behind the 'World's Best Restaurant 2024' Disfrutar in Barcelona talks about finding inspiration in the classic Indian sweet, the long waitlist at the restaurant, and why he loves to share his cooking techniques with the world
You need to book a table at least a year in advance to dine at Disfrutar, the 50-seater Mediterranean restaurant in Barcelona, which was founded in 2014 by chefs Oriol Castro, Mateu Casañas and Eduard Xatruch. For those not familiar with Disfrutar (meaning ‘enjoy’ in Spanish), it was awarded the World’s Best Restaurant last year by the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, a status it continues to hold so far.
Disfrutar serves 30 courses between two menus—Classic and The Festival—and is known for its ‘multi-spherification’ technique—which unfolds through a complex series of steps that induce diverse flavours. Think spheres made out of peas, bell peppers, caviar, tomatoes, pineapple, olive and corn. There's even a table that comes to life as diners gasp and immerse themselves in the inventive gastronomic experience.