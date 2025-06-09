When chef Oriol Castro tried ‘rasmalai’

What are your thoughts on Indian food? Have you ever been curious about our traditional recipes and cooking styles, and how have they inspired you?

Thanks to Culinary Culture, Oberoi Hotel and Don Julio, I have been able to visit India for the first time. I am going to experiment with rice fermentation techniques that I have come across here. I’m always on the lookout to learn more about traditional cooking techniques — pickling, fermentation, smoking, steaming, and there are many of these in India. The cuisine, much like the Spanish region, is so varied. The dishes are packed with flavours, an ode to the heritage and vibrant culinary culture of the country. I tried rasmalai, and it reminded me of a Spanish sweet dish that’s similar in concept. I think there will soon be an Indian-inspired dish on our menu.