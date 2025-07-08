I really want to cook goat blood curry, says chef Vijay Kumar

Edited excerpts from the interview:

Take us through some of your favourite food memories.

Growing up on the farm, we always had fresh ingredients to cook with. We’d grow or raise everything, including goats and chickens for consumption. During school vacations, all the siblings went to our grandparents’ place, and since there were no buses, we had to walk three kilometres to get there. We’d go fishing, work in the paddy fields, or go hunting. My memories are all about cooking with fresh ingredients, in clay pots on open fire, and eating on banana leaves.