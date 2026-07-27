This town in Italy makes bouquets out of candy

As I drag my suitcase to my B&B, I pass several shops that appear at first glance to be florists. Closer inspection shows that these aren’t real flowers nor are they tacky plastic ones. Instead, they are stunning arrangements made from candied almonds. Known as confetti, these are one of Italy’s oldest confectionery traditions that have marked every milestone, from weddings to baptisms to graduations. And I’m in the town where this tradition was born—Sulmona in the region of Abruzzo in central Italy, about 165km east of Rome.
It’s mid-afternoon and I’ve just emerged from the informative and interesting civic and archaeological museum. I wander down Corso Ovidio, the town’s main thoroughfare where it seems like every other shop is selling confetti. Confetti Pelino is ubiquitous, its blue-and-gold logo beckoning from several shops. Inside, it’s a riot of colours—yellow sunflowers, orange daisies, pink tulips, red orchids, and much more. Each stalk costs between €1 and €3.5. Packets of tenerelli (candied chocolate-coated almonds) are also available in various flavours such as pistachio, coffee, lemon, assorted fruits and berries, even saffron, tiramisu and Champagne.
Other confetti brands in Sulmona include Confetti di Carlo and Confetti Rapone, but Confetti Pelino is the oldest, being established in 1783. It’s also the only one that has a dedicated (and free) museum in their factory on the outskirts of Sulmona, a 20-minute walk from the historical centre. The pale pink two-storey building with cheery blue shutters looks welcoming, and I enter, straight into a huge shop. The polished wooden shelves are stacked with various confectionery products, while every surface is covered with “bouquets’ of confetti flowers.
Spread over three rooms, the museum contains Pelino family memorabilia, historical documents, a bunch of typewriters for some reason, and a large collection of vintage bomboniere (decorative containers used to hold confetti). One of the rooms is dedicated solely to the 18th-century equipment that was originally used to make confetti. On the top floor, a mini theatre plays a video (with English subtitles) that gives a fascinating glimpse into one of Italy’s oldest sweet treats.