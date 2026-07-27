This town in Italy makes bouquets out of candy

The name confetti (singular confetto) comes from the Latin confectum, meaning “prepared” or “wrapped”, a reference to the painstaking process of coating each almond in successive layers of sugar. The earliest record of confetti production in Sulmona appears in a municipal archive document dating to 1492–93. The process itself takes several days: whole almonds are placed in large rotating copper pans called bassine and slowly coated with thin layers of sugar syrup. Each layer is left to dry before the next is added, giving the confetti their smooth, glossy finish. The nuns at the Monastery of Santa Chiara (just off Piazza Garibaldi, now a museum) began using silk threads to tie confetti into decorative arrangements like flowers, rosaries, ears of corn, etc. These were used for religious celebrations and as gifts to noble newlyweds. Even today, no Italian celebration feels complete without Sulmona’s iconic confetti.