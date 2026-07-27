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This town in Italy makes bouquets out of candy

Prachi Joshi
3 min read27 Jul 2026, 10:31 AM IST
The earliest record of confetti production in Sulmona dates back to the 15th century.
The earliest record of confetti production in Sulmona dates back to the 15th century.(iStockphoto)
Summary

In the town of Sulmona, east of Rome, candied almonds are crafted into elaborate floral bouquets that have adorned Italy's celebrations for centuries

Gift this article

As I drag my suitcase to my B&B, I pass several shops that appear at first glance to be florists. Closer inspection shows that these aren’t real flowers nor are they tacky plastic ones. Instead, they are stunning arrangements made from candied almonds. Known as confetti, these are one of Italy’s oldest confectionery traditions that have marked every milestone, from weddings to baptisms to graduations. And I’m in the town where this tradition was born—Sulmona in the region of Abruzzo in central Italy, about 165km east of Rome.

As I drag my suitcase to my B&B, I pass several shops that appear at first glance to be florists. Closer inspection shows that these aren’t real flowers nor are they tacky plastic ones. Instead, they are stunning arrangements made from candied almonds. Known as confetti, these are one of Italy’s oldest confectionery traditions that have marked every milestone, from weddings to baptisms to graduations. And I’m in the town where this tradition was born—Sulmona in the region of Abruzzo in central Italy, about 165km east of Rome.

It’s mid-afternoon and I’ve just emerged from the informative and interesting civic and archaeological museum. I wander down Corso Ovidio, the town’s main thoroughfare where it seems like every other shop is selling confetti. Confetti Pelino is ubiquitous, its blue-and-gold logo beckoning from several shops. Inside, it’s a riot of colours—yellow sunflowers, orange daisies, pink tulips, red orchids, and much more. Each stalk costs between €1 and €3.5. Packets of tenerelli (candied chocolate-coated almonds) are also available in various flavours such as pistachio, coffee, lemon, assorted fruits and berries, even saffron, tiramisu and Champagne.

It’s mid-afternoon and I’ve just emerged from the informative and interesting civic and archaeological museum. I wander down Corso Ovidio, the town’s main thoroughfare where it seems like every other shop is selling confetti. Confetti Pelino is ubiquitous, its blue-and-gold logo beckoning from several shops. Inside, it’s a riot of colours—yellow sunflowers, orange daisies, pink tulips, red orchids, and much more. Each stalk costs between €1 and €3.5. Packets of tenerelli (candied chocolate-coated almonds) are also available in various flavours such as pistachio, coffee, lemon, assorted fruits and berries, even saffron, tiramisu and Champagne.

Also Read | Sweet idleness while sipping amaro in Amalfi

Other confetti brands in Sulmona include Confetti di Carlo and Confetti Rapone, but Confetti Pelino is the oldest, being established in 1783. It’s also the only one that has a dedicated (and free) museum in their factory on the outskirts of Sulmona, a 20-minute walk from the historical centre. The pale pink two-storey building with cheery blue shutters looks welcoming, and I enter, straight into a huge shop. The polished wooden shelves are stacked with various confectionery products, while every surface is covered with “bouquets’ of confetti flowers.

Confetti Pelino shop.

Spread over three rooms, the museum contains Pelino family memorabilia, historical documents, a bunch of typewriters for some reason, and a large collection of vintage bomboniere (decorative containers used to hold confetti). One of the rooms is dedicated solely to the 18th-century equipment that was originally used to make confetti. On the top floor, a mini theatre plays a video (with English subtitles) that gives a fascinating glimpse into one of Italy’s oldest sweet treats.

Vintage equipment at the Confetti Pelino museum.

The name confetti (singular confetto) comes from the Latin confectum, meaning “prepared” or “wrapped”, a reference to the painstaking process of coating each almond in successive layers of sugar. The earliest record of confetti production in Sulmona appears in a municipal archive document dating to 1492–93. The process itself takes several days: whole almonds are placed in large rotating copper pans called bassine and slowly coated with thin layers of sugar syrup. Each layer is left to dry before the next is added, giving the confetti their smooth, glossy finish. The nuns at the Monastery of Santa Chiara (just off Piazza Garibaldi, now a museum) began using silk threads to tie confetti into decorative arrangements like flowers, rosaries, ears of corn, etc. These were used for religious celebrations and as gifts to noble newlyweds. Even today, no Italian celebration feels complete without Sulmona’s iconic confetti.

As I exit the museum, I stop by the shop to pick up packets of tenerelli and a few stalks of confetti flowers. I enquire about packing them for a flight, but the cashier says, “they’re indestructible.” And sure enough, when I open my suitcase back home, the gleaming flowers are intact—a small piece of Sulmona preserved just as carefully as the tradition itself.

Also Read | Why you should try Montenegro's rare white wine

Prachi Joshi is a Mumbai-based travel and food writer.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Prachi Joshi

Prachi Joshi is a Mumbai-based writer and content strategist with over a decade of experience acrossRead more

newspapers, magazines and digital platforms. She has reported on lifestyle, travel, cuisine, culture, art and design with a strong focus on experiential storytelling and consumer trends.<br><br>Her work with Mint Lounge has involved covering key shifts in India’s evolving lifestyle and leisure economy as well as reporting culinary travel stories that explore regional food cultures and on-ground experiences. Additionally, she contributes to reputed Indian and international publications and branded content platforms.<br><br>Prachi’s expertise lies in crafting deeply reported yet accessible narratives. She prioritises accuracy, firsthand insight and reader relevance in every piece. Her work reflects on-the-ground reporting, personal exploration and a consistent emphasis on context over cliché. Through her blog, Deliciously Directionless, Prachi has built a distinct voice around slow travel, food and offbeat experiences. Her work has led to collaborations with global tourism boards, hotel brands and editorial platforms, reflecting trust in her perspective and storytelling. Outside of writing, Prachi is an avid photographer, often documenting her journeys through images that complement her works.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeFoodThis town in Italy makes bouquets out of candy

This town in Italy makes bouquets out of candy

Prachi Joshi
3 min read27 Jul 2026, 10:31 AM IST
The earliest record of confetti production in Sulmona dates back to the 15th century.
The earliest record of confetti production in Sulmona dates back to the 15th century.(iStockphoto)
Summary

In the town of Sulmona, east of Rome, candied almonds are crafted into elaborate floral bouquets that have adorned Italy's celebrations for centuries

Gift this article

As I drag my suitcase to my B&B, I pass several shops that appear at first glance to be florists. Closer inspection shows that these aren’t real flowers nor are they tacky plastic ones. Instead, they are stunning arrangements made from candied almonds. Known as confetti, these are one of Italy’s oldest confectionery traditions that have marked every milestone, from weddings to baptisms to graduations. And I’m in the town where this tradition was born—Sulmona in the region of Abruzzo in central Italy, about 165km east of Rome.

As I drag my suitcase to my B&B, I pass several shops that appear at first glance to be florists. Closer inspection shows that these aren’t real flowers nor are they tacky plastic ones. Instead, they are stunning arrangements made from candied almonds. Known as confetti, these are one of Italy’s oldest confectionery traditions that have marked every milestone, from weddings to baptisms to graduations. And I’m in the town where this tradition was born—Sulmona in the region of Abruzzo in central Italy, about 165km east of Rome.

It’s mid-afternoon and I’ve just emerged from the informative and interesting civic and archaeological museum. I wander down Corso Ovidio, the town’s main thoroughfare where it seems like every other shop is selling confetti. Confetti Pelino is ubiquitous, its blue-and-gold logo beckoning from several shops. Inside, it’s a riot of colours—yellow sunflowers, orange daisies, pink tulips, red orchids, and much more. Each stalk costs between €1 and €3.5. Packets of tenerelli (candied chocolate-coated almonds) are also available in various flavours such as pistachio, coffee, lemon, assorted fruits and berries, even saffron, tiramisu and Champagne.

It’s mid-afternoon and I’ve just emerged from the informative and interesting civic and archaeological museum. I wander down Corso Ovidio, the town’s main thoroughfare where it seems like every other shop is selling confetti. Confetti Pelino is ubiquitous, its blue-and-gold logo beckoning from several shops. Inside, it’s a riot of colours—yellow sunflowers, orange daisies, pink tulips, red orchids, and much more. Each stalk costs between €1 and €3.5. Packets of tenerelli (candied chocolate-coated almonds) are also available in various flavours such as pistachio, coffee, lemon, assorted fruits and berries, even saffron, tiramisu and Champagne.

Also Read | Sweet idleness while sipping amaro in Amalfi

Other confetti brands in Sulmona include Confetti di Carlo and Confetti Rapone, but Confetti Pelino is the oldest, being established in 1783. It’s also the only one that has a dedicated (and free) museum in their factory on the outskirts of Sulmona, a 20-minute walk from the historical centre. The pale pink two-storey building with cheery blue shutters looks welcoming, and I enter, straight into a huge shop. The polished wooden shelves are stacked with various confectionery products, while every surface is covered with “bouquets’ of confetti flowers.

Confetti Pelino shop.

Spread over three rooms, the museum contains Pelino family memorabilia, historical documents, a bunch of typewriters for some reason, and a large collection of vintage bomboniere (decorative containers used to hold confetti). One of the rooms is dedicated solely to the 18th-century equipment that was originally used to make confetti. On the top floor, a mini theatre plays a video (with English subtitles) that gives a fascinating glimpse into one of Italy’s oldest sweet treats.

Vintage equipment at the Confetti Pelino museum.

The name confetti (singular confetto) comes from the Latin confectum, meaning “prepared” or “wrapped”, a reference to the painstaking process of coating each almond in successive layers of sugar. The earliest record of confetti production in Sulmona appears in a municipal archive document dating to 1492–93. The process itself takes several days: whole almonds are placed in large rotating copper pans called bassine and slowly coated with thin layers of sugar syrup. Each layer is left to dry before the next is added, giving the confetti their smooth, glossy finish. The nuns at the Monastery of Santa Chiara (just off Piazza Garibaldi, now a museum) began using silk threads to tie confetti into decorative arrangements like flowers, rosaries, ears of corn, etc. These were used for religious celebrations and as gifts to noble newlyweds. Even today, no Italian celebration feels complete without Sulmona’s iconic confetti.

As I exit the museum, I stop by the shop to pick up packets of tenerelli and a few stalks of confetti flowers. I enquire about packing them for a flight, but the cashier says, “they’re indestructible.” And sure enough, when I open my suitcase back home, the gleaming flowers are intact—a small piece of Sulmona preserved just as carefully as the tradition itself.

Also Read | Why you should try Montenegro's rare white wine

Prachi Joshi is a Mumbai-based travel and food writer.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Prachi Joshi

Prachi Joshi is a Mumbai-based writer and content strategist with over a decade of experience acrossRead more

newspapers, magazines and digital platforms. She has reported on lifestyle, travel, cuisine, culture, art and design with a strong focus on experiential storytelling and consumer trends.<br><br>Her work with Mint Lounge has involved covering key shifts in India’s evolving lifestyle and leisure economy as well as reporting culinary travel stories that explore regional food cultures and on-ground experiences. Additionally, she contributes to reputed Indian and international publications and branded content platforms.<br><br>Prachi’s expertise lies in crafting deeply reported yet accessible narratives. She prioritises accuracy, firsthand insight and reader relevance in every piece. Her work reflects on-the-ground reporting, personal exploration and a consistent emphasis on context over cliché. Through her blog, Deliciously Directionless, Prachi has built a distinct voice around slow travel, food and offbeat experiences. Her work has led to collaborations with global tourism boards, hotel brands and editorial platforms, reflecting trust in her perspective and storytelling. Outside of writing, Prachi is an avid photographer, often documenting her journeys through images that complement her works.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeFoodThis town in Italy makes bouquets out of candy
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