Where to sip on the James Bond Martini
SummaryDukes bar in London is legendary for its Martinis—it is where Ian Fleming would drink. People still come here to be shaken and stirred
A classic cocktail is the stuff of legend. Starting as a simple drink of its time, stories are woven around its origin, adding to its mystery. Finally, it attains cult status—reinvented, recreated but never irrelevant.
This is true of the Martini. My all-time favourite cocktail has been recreated a zillion times, but try as they may, the places that make it right are few. Which is why, on a recent trip to London, a pilgrimage to Dukes was mandatory.
The legendary bar at the Dukes Hotel, situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in the historic heart of London’s St James’ district, is known for its Martinis, including its now-iconic Vesper Martini. Here, it is believed, Ian Fleming would often visit and James Bond’s famous line about his preferred style of Martini (“shaken, not stirred") was conceptualised.