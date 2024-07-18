Where to sip on the James Bond Martini

However, one must overcome the first challenge: finding a seat at the cosy bar. Dukes takes no reservations. Every guest must queue in the lobby for a table, no matter what their pedigree. The website suggests a smart casual dress code; leisurewear is actively discouraged. After a patient wait as I am finally ushered in, I find the surroundings understated and simple, much like the drink itself. The walls are sand-coloured, while low lighting and silk curtains underline the bar’s elegance. An old-fashioned mahogany bar dominates a corner; on the walls are photos and memorabilia, including one signed (unintelligibly) by either Fleming or Sean Connery. The three-man bar team is overseen by another legendary figure—head barman Alessandro Palazzi, whose storied career includes stints at The Ritz and George V in Paris and London’s Mandarin Oriental. Palazzi’s international fame (he belongs to UK’s Gin Guild and is Keeper of the Quaich) is well-earned.