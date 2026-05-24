Chef Janice Wong's go-to desserts in Singapore

Rituparna Roy
2 min read24 May 2026, 04:00 PM IST
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Tiramisu at 2am:dessertbar, Singapore; and (right) chef Janice Wong.(Instagram 2am:dessertbar)
Summary
From durian butter to kaya toast, Singapore-based pastry chef and chocolate artiste Janice Wong recommends her favourite desserts and where to find them in her city 

Chef Janice Wong is a trailblazer in Singapore’s modern dessert scene, and is known for her inventive plated creations that blur the line between pastry and edible art. Named Asia’s Best Pastry Chef by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants (2013 and 2014), she helms the 60-seater 2am:dessertbar, a restaurant devoted entirely to desserts. Wong has trained under some of the world’s most celebrated chefs, including Thomas Keller and chocolatier Pierre Hermé. Her chocolate fondant tarts and tiramisu remain crowd favourites.

Wong was recently at Fairmont Mumbai for a collaboration with executive pastry chef Pradeep Sable at the hotel's tea lounge Madeleine de Proust. She shares some of her all-time favourite desserts and where to find them in Singapore.

Tau Huay (silken tofu), Tiong Bahru Market

Silken tofu is a beloved breakfast staple and also eaten as dessert, and is usually served warm. I grew up eating this, and it's one of the most nostalgic flavours for me. The simplicity is what gets me every time. It's just soybean and water. The vendor at the Tiong Bahru Market has been doing this for decades, and you can taste the ritual in every spoonful.

Also Read | In search of ‘mahua’: A pastry chef's dive into rural Madhya Pradesh
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Kaya toast is Singapore's breakfast staple and also a comfort dessert.
(iStockphoto)

Kaya Toast, Tong Ah Eating House, Keong Saik

This is pure nostalgia for me. Kaya toast done the way it's meant to be, butter soaking into warm toast, kaya spread thick enough to taste the pandan and coconut separately. This is Singapore's original comfort dessert.

Fermented durian butter, FIZ, Bukit Pasir

Situated in the historic centre of Tanjong Pagar, FIZ is a fine-dining restaurant helmed by chef Hafizzul Hashim. Their fermented durian butter is unexpected, complex, and deeply thoughtful. Prepared by lacto-fermenting durian flesh with salt, the butter is creamy, rich and almost custard-like, and tastes somewhat savoury and sweet. It is part of their seasonal menu. FIZ challenges convention the way I try to. It's not pretty, but it is profound. The talented chef also has a few desserts on the menu worth trying.

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A dessert spread at 2am:dessert bar, Singapore.

Tiramisu, 2am:dessertbar

I do come here occasionally to eat my own tiramisu! It's my comfort sweet after long, hectic work days. There's something about returning to your own creation that reminds you why you started. I quite like how it's become a fun spot in Singapore’s late-night fine dining scene.

Black Glutinous Rice with Vanilla Ice Cream, Keng Eng Kee Seafood (KEK)

A popular comfort dessert, it brings together warm, nutty black rice simmered in brown palm sugar and coconut milk, offset beautifully by a slowly melting scoop of cold vanilla ice cream. They shape it like a snowman—playful and charming.

Also Read | Pastry chefs give old classics a twist

About the Author

Rituparna Roy

Rituparna Roy is a features writer based in Mumbai with close to two decades of experience in print and digital media. She began her career on the news desk at DNA newspaper in Pune, followed by stints at Times Internet Ltd and the digital food platform India Food Network in Mumbai. She has been writing about food for over a decade, and as a freelance writer has contributed to Indian and international publications such as The Hindu, BBC Travel, Conde Nast Traveller India, Roads & Kingdoms, Eater and Bon Appétit, before joining Mint Lounge full-time in 2025. Her interests lie in exploring the cultural significance of food, its origin stories and the ways in which they influence how we eat. She is curious about India's evolving dining landscape and the chefs driving culinary innovation. Her essay on “Food, Memory and Migration” has been published in the book “Food, Culture and Society in India” by Berghahn Books. Currently, she oversees the editorial strategy for the food section of Mint Lounge. Her vacations are almost always centred around food, and guided by what locals eat.

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