Chef Janice Wong's go-to desserts in Singapore

Chef Janice Wong is a trailblazer in Singapore’s modern dessert scene, and is known for her inventive plated creations that blur the line between pastry and edible art. Named Asia’s Best Pastry Chef by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants (2013 and 2014), she helms the 60-seater 2am:dessertbar, a restaurant devoted entirely to desserts. Wong has trained under some of the world’s most celebrated chefs, including Thomas Keller and chocolatier Pierre Hermé. Her chocolate fondant tarts and tiramisu remain crowd favourites.
Wong was recently at Fairmont Mumbai for a collaboration with executive pastry chef Pradeep Sable at the hotel's tea lounge Madeleine de Proust. She shares some of her all-time favourite desserts and where to find them in Singapore.