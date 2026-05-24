Chef Janice Wong's go-to desserts in Singapore

Chef Janice Wong is a trailblazer in Singapore’s modern dessert scene, and is known for her inventive plated creations that blur the line between pastry and edible art. Named Asia’s Best Pastry Chef by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants (2013 and 2014), she helms the 60-seater 2am:dessertbar, a restaurant devoted entirely to desserts. Wong has trained under some of the world’s most celebrated chefs, including Thomas Keller and chocolatier Pierre Hermé. Her chocolate fondant tarts and tiramisu remain crowd favourites.
Chef Janice Wong is a trailblazer in Singapore’s modern dessert scene, and is known for her inventive plated creations that blur the line between pastry and edible art. Named Asia’s Best Pastry Chef by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants (2013 and 2014), she helms the 60-seater 2am:dessertbar, a restaurant devoted entirely to desserts. Wong has trained under some of the world’s most celebrated chefs, including Thomas Keller and chocolatier Pierre Hermé. Her chocolate fondant tarts and tiramisu remain crowd favourites.
Wong was recently at Fairmont Mumbai for a collaboration with executive pastry chef Pradeep Sable at the hotel's tea lounge Madeleine de Proust. She shares some of her all-time favourite desserts and where to find them in Singapore.
Wong was recently at Fairmont Mumbai for a collaboration with executive pastry chef Pradeep Sable at the hotel's tea lounge Madeleine de Proust. She shares some of her all-time favourite desserts and where to find them in Singapore.
Tau Huay (silken tofu), Tiong Bahru Market
Silken tofu is a beloved breakfast staple and also eaten as dessert, and is usually served warm. I grew up eating this, and it's one of the most nostalgic flavours for me. The simplicity is what gets me every time. It's just soybean and water. The vendor at the Tiong Bahru Market has been doing this for decades, and you can taste the ritual in every spoonful.
Kaya Toast, Tong Ah Eating House, Keong Saik
This is pure nostalgia for me. Kaya toast done the way it's meant to be, butter soaking into warm toast, kaya spread thick enough to taste the pandan and coconut separately. This is Singapore's original comfort dessert.
Fermented durian butter, FIZ, Bukit Pasir
Situated in the historic centre of Tanjong Pagar, FIZ is a fine-dining restaurant helmed by chef Hafizzul Hashim. Their fermented durian butter is unexpected, complex, and deeply thoughtful. Prepared by lacto-fermenting durian flesh with salt, the butter is creamy, rich and almost custard-like, and tastes somewhat savoury and sweet. It is part of their seasonal menu. FIZ challenges convention the way I try to. It's not pretty, but it is profound. The talented chef also has a few desserts on the menu worth trying.
Tiramisu, 2am:dessertbar
I do come here occasionally to eat my own tiramisu! It's my comfort sweet after long, hectic work days. There's something about returning to your own creation that reminds you why you started. I quite like how it's become a fun spot in Singapore’s late-night fine dining scene.
Black Glutinous Rice with Vanilla Ice Cream, Keng Eng Kee Seafood (KEK)
A popular comfort dessert, it brings together warm, nutty black rice simmered in brown palm sugar and coconut milk, offset beautifully by a slowly melting scoop of cold vanilla ice cream. They shape it like a snowman—playful and charming.