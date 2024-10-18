Japanese dining in India finds its ikigai
SummaryPassionate chefs, intrepid bartenders and mature diners make way for inventive Japanese. Sushi tacos, anyone?
Japanese food has come a long way in India. Mature diners who know their pan-cooked teppanyaki from grilled robata seek more, while young chefs are eager to master the fine craftsmanship of Japanese cooking. This has led to a steady rise of Japanese-forward restaurants, bars and experimental menus across metro cities. Apart from dishing out much-loved sushi, gyozas and ramen, these places are offering inventive fare and fusion dishes to make Japanese food accessible like never before.