Japanese dining in India finds its ikigai

Mumbai has, for example, recently seen several new openings inspired by Japan’s clean flavours and nuanced techniques. Take the case of the month-old Tamari, an intimate, casual restaurant in Bandra. The classic sushi has been reinvented in the form of sushi tacos, which involves first baking the nori sheets and then generously filling them—almost like a deconstructed sushi. Owner Travis Braganza says the idea was to build a fun, casual dining spot with accessible price points ranging from ₹450 to ₹700 for a dish, “That’s the gap we saw for Japanese food," he explains. Tamari also offers ramen bowls, where the broth is cooked for over nine hours for an umami-rich flavour, poke bowls and okonomiyaki or savoury pancakes.