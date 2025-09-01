The ‘kawaii’-ness of all things Japanese drives ramen and matcha craze
Japanese cuisine in India has shifted from novelty to urbane ubiquity as matcha bars and ramen joints proliferate driven by a love for Japanese pop culture
For Deepa Kumar, 34, it started with Korean pop culture. The Mumbai-based analyst at a market insights major got hooked to K-dramas during the pandemic. Soon after, the algorithm started filtering in suggestions for Japanese dramas; she started watching anime. Alongside, her work led her to explore Japanese history, politics and culture. “As I observed Japanese politics for work, I decided to travel to Japan to get a holistic perspective. But the final push came from food," she says.
Last year, she travelled to Japan to experience the culture first-hand, and it included signing up for a 25-course sushi meal in Tokyo apart from exploring street food, frequenting the informal bars or izakayas, and experiencing a kaiseki meal (a multi-course meal known for its presentation) at a traditional Japanese inn or ryokan in Kanazawa. The sushi meal stood out. “It’s not just a highlight of the trip, but a highlight of my life," she says.
Kumar is not alone. A love of Japanese pop-culture, driven by exposure to Japanese trends on social media, manga and anime, street fashion, and the kawaii-ness (cuteness) of it all, is creating a heightened interest in the country’s food. It’s not just about sushi and ramen but exploring regional dishes, ingredients, and dining formats. Restaurateurs know this, and not a month goes by without a new Japanese-style restaurant—a ramen/sushi bar; a matcha bar; a spare, modern izakaya; or one with an expansive omakase menu—opening in Indian metros.