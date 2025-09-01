The ‘kawaii’-ness of all things Japanese drives ramen and matcha craze

WHAT’S NEXT?

Goa’s most exciting new Japanese restaurant is JSan, a ramen and bar bites space in Anjuna. Founder Vishesh Jawarani says he’s obsessed with the perfect that’s part of Japanese culture. For example, to learn how to make broth correctly for his Tonkatsu pork ramen, Jawarani studied how animal bones break down and add flavour over 24-hour cycles. He insists that if the bones don’t come from a particular farm in Mangaluru in Karnataka, his broth wouldn’t taste the same. “It’s like having a starter for sourdough; so it’s like having a mother broth or an older broth and mixing with fresh broth to allow it to ferment and that imparts a sweet flavour from pork bones into the broth," he explains, adding that it took him three years to understand the entire process. The self-taught ramen chef, who holds a business degree, says he became a chef to follow his passion for Japanese cuisine, which came from his childhood love for anime.