The modern izakaya Donmai in Mumbai brings a taste of Japan
SummaryChef Oishik Neogi and co-founder Sameer Uttamsingh talk about sakes, cooking techniques and where to eat in Japan
In Japan, izakayas are hubs for social dining with affordable menus. They serve comforting dishes—from ramen to yakitori and karage—complemented by sakes, cocktails and beers. “Typically, they are casual neighbourhood restaurants where people hangout with colleagues, friends or family after work," explains Sameer Uttamsingh. The Mumbai-based restaurant consultant opened a modern izakaya, Donmai, in Mumbai’s posh corporate area Worli last month. He partnered with young entrepreneur and artist Ish Patil who hails from the city’s prominent business family DY Patil.
Izakaya as a restaurant format is catching up in India because its menu is malleable. In other words, it can be tweaked to adapt to diverse palates while the soul of the food retains its Japanese essence. The kitchen is led by chef Oishik Neogi who polished his culinary chops in South Asian cooking at the J.W. Marriott in Vietnam, the Japanese restaurant Roboto in Goa and the Michelin-starred Gaa in Bangkok. Earlier last year, he was at the Japanese Culinary Institute in the city of Atami in east Japan. After his return to Mumbai, he joined Donmai.
In an interview with Lounge, Uttamsingh and Neogi talk about Japanese cooking, crockery and eating out in Atami.