The modern izakaya Donmai in Mumbai brings a taste of Japan

Japan is known for its spectacular pottery. Do you have any interesting dishes featuring Japanese crockery?

Neogi: We have a rice dish cooked in traditional Japanese donabae pots. These vessels have a lacquered cover and perforated bottom. The last layer of the rice gets a nice, golden, crispy texture and a smoky flavour. Then it can be layered with fish, vegetables or more rice. At the restaurant, this is served as a sharing portion.