Where to eat Japanese food in San Francisco

This is San Francisco’s Japantown, the oldest and largest of only three such quarters remaining in the United States. On a walk through the neighbourhood, we learn that Japanese immigration to North America gained momentum in the late 1800s, with this enclave in California’s ‘Golden City’ soon becoming amongst the largest outside Japan. By 1940, Nihonjin-machi, as this thriving vicinity was called, boasted over 200 businesses, including markets, grocers, restaurants, and sweet shops. Then came the devastating internment period for Japanese-Americans during World War II, and the entire community was forcibly displaced. Only about half returned, and it took them decades to slowly rebuild their neighbourhood to become the cultural hotspot it is today.