How Singapore's bar culture has influenced the way Asia drinks

Indra Kantono, co-founder of the multiple award-winning Jigger & Pony, one of Singapore’s top bars, visited India for the first time recently. In Mumbai, bartenders and restaurateurs thronged his masterclass on growing a great bar brand at The Oberoi’s Eau Bar, which was organised in association with The House of Suntory. Jigger & Pony isn’t just any bar. Since 2012, Kantono has grown the company from a single bar in Singapore’s Chinatown to a mini empire spanning different properties in Singapore and Indonesia, among them Sugarhall, Live Twice, Gibson, Caffe Fernet and Cosmo Pony. Of these, Jigger & Pony is the one with maximum recall: it has consistently topped award lists, was ranked third on Asia’s Top 50 Bars list and came in at No.5 on the World’s 50 Best Bars list last year. It also received the Remy Martin Legend of the List Award given to bars that consistently perform well.