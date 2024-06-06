Weekend food plan: A pizza menu and cocktails with Prosecco

A new cocktail menu, Toast & Tonic {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The resto-bar will launch a new cocktail menu on World Gin Day that falls on June 8. As a refreshing antidote to summer, each drink has a bubbly twist with the addition of Prosecco, coke, soda or ginger ale. The flavours are elevated with interesting twists: a drink named Beauty & the Brew has salted caramel ice cream and Jasper & Juju has black tea. The new menu will be available in their outlets in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Also read: Why new bar menus have no classic cocktails Ode to home series, The Bombay Canteen The restaurant known to celebrate nostalgia is introducing a new dining series, Ode to Home. It will be a pop-up experience with chefs from across India and around the world visiting The Bombay Canteen. It kicks off this weekend with the Singapore restaurant Tambi that combines South Indian and Korean dishes. It is the brainchild of chefs Mano Thevar of the two Michelin-starred Thevar and chef Sun Kim who runs the Korean restaurant Meta; both in Singapore. Mumbai diners will get to sample a menu which is an amalgamation of Korean and Indian flavours. There are dishes like the chicken Kanji Bibimbap; Butternut Squash Bulgogi Roti, with butternut squash seasoned with Korean spices stuffed into flaky Indian roti, and paired with a scallion salad; and Korean bingsu (shaved ice cream) reimagined with mango lassi.

A new pizza menu, Mumbai The cloud kitchen brand Rocketman Pizza collaborates with a hip hop artist Slow Cheeta has a pizza menu for Mumbai. There are four options that include chicken tikka with brie, mutton kheema, smoked butter paneeer and tandoori achaari mushrooms. All pizzas are priced under ₹ 600 and are available to order via Swiggy and Zomato.

