How to use ‘kala namak’ to pack a punch
SummaryKala namak is salt ‘pro max’, and here's how you can use it to liven up everyday recipes
Asafoetida and kala namak were two things that would make me pinch my nose as a kid. Not surprising, given that both have a strong and strange smell and taste for anyone who’s olfactory and gustatory receptors are just developing. The common factor here responsible for the striking odour is sulphur-containing compounds.
While salt adds much needed saltiness to food, kala namak adds saltiness plus a punch of unmistakable flavour. It isn’t wrong to call kala namak as “salt pro max". Indian cuisine (mostly north Indian) has a place for kala namak in specific dishes like raita, chaat and seasoning salad vegetables. It is also a defining ingredient in chaat masala, a sprinkle of which can elevate any dish (or fruit) with its complex blend of spices.