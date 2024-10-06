How to use ‘kala namak’ to pack a punch

I was struck by how a simple home-made spice mix with the right combination of ingredients can transform a dish when visiting my friend Kishi Arora in Delhi. She is a pastry chef from the Culinary Institute of America. Her mother, Bala aunty (MamaKtreats on Instagram), cooks the most delicious food. As a part of the large spread, she served dahi bhallas, but more than the cloud-like bhallas, I was obsessed with the spice mix she had kept on the table as garnish. There was an addictive quality to this spice mix and of course I had to ask for the recipe. It was just four ingredients: kala namak, home-made chilli flakes, hing powder and powdered bhuna zeera where the cumin seeds had been roasted with patience until dark brown, exponentially multiplying their flavour. Prepare a small bottle of this and use it on raita, chaat, eggs, dry subzis, popcorn, in salad dressings or on the rim of your cocktail or kombucha glasses if you are adventurous.