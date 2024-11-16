‘Kalonji’, the tiny seeds that pack a punch
Summary‘Kalonji’ isn't in every Indian kitchen, but it's a versatile spice perfect for elevating naans, dips, and traditional condiments
There’s one ingredient that features in both my kitchen and bathroom cabinet: kalonji. This whole spice adds depth to my cooking, while freshly milled kalonji oil serves as my go-to hair oil.
Kalonji (also known as black seed or black cumin) is not a common staple spice in all Indian households; in fact, I never encountered it in the kitchens of my family while growing up. And yet, it’s now a must-have in my pantry. Just yesterday, as I was preparing kulcha for a friend’s dinner, I found myself frantically searching for the bottle of kalonji—an essential touch for studding the surface of the bread. Just a pinch of these seeds packs a punch, and when I flip the pan to brown the top over an open flame, the aroma of kalonji crackling in the heat is simply beautiful.