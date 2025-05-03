How to add flavour and probiotics with kimchi

During the start of the covid-19 pandemic, when the world outside felt uncertain and scary, I took comfort in a bunch of Korean home vloggers on YouTube. These creators filmed their daily lives with top-notch aesthetics and gentle music, all while doing mundane chores like cleaning their house, doing dishes, watering plants and folding laundry. The most exciting part for me was watching them prepare over a dozen banchan (side dishes) to go with perfectly steamed rice or large batches of kimchi to last them several months. Their homes were serene, their routines grounding and their food delectable, especially the kimchi. It was an antidote to my anxiety.

During the same period, I also devoured every episode of the food K-drama Let’s Eat (possibly the only K-drama I’ve watched as avidly). It is a charming show about an even more charming Goo Dae-young, a food-loving and food-blogging insurance salesman who eats at a different restaurant everyday. What hooked me wasn’t just the food (though the dramatic zoom-ins of sizzling jjimdak—or braised chicken—and bubbling stews were cinematic genius), it was his dramatic, almost poetic monologues describing whatever he ate.

Inspired by the above, I found myself craving the tang, crunch and complexity of a well-fermented kimchi. I started experimenting in my own kitchen, first a quick cucumber kimchi, then a radish kimchi and eventually braving the more traditional napa cabbage version. While it seems complicated, once you get past the washing, chopping, salting and mixing, it’s surprisingly doable.

I often tell my clients to include a variety of sources of probiotics in their everyday diet. Homemade dahi or curd is an easy source in Indian homes. To add to that, batches of kombucha and kimchi can be easily made and stocked up, without too much effort or spending a bomb, and these are easy ways to include gut-friendly bacteria in your diets. Fermented foods like kimchi not only support gut health but also add delightful complexity to your meals.

Apart from the health benefits, what I love about kimchi is how versatile it is, and how much of a flavour punch it brings to any bland dish. A spoonful of kimchi perks up a simple dal-chawal lunch. I’ve stirred it into fried rice, topped savoury pancakes with it and even folded it into grilled cheese sandwiches for that spicy, sour kick that cuts through the richness of cheese. Topped on halved hard-boiled eggs or tossed into plain noodles, it transforms the dish into something bold and memorable, with its unique umami character.

If you’re considering making your own, start small. A basic recipe needs napa cabbage (or give it a try with local cabbage), salt, gochugaru (Korean red pepper flakes), ginger, garlic and fish sauce (soy sauce for a vegetarian version). You can add julienned carrots, radish or spring onions for more flavours and textures. You don’t need any special equipment, just a large glass jar and some patience.

Leave it at room temperature for a day or two, then refrigerate and the taste evolves over a week. The flavour deepens, mellows and becomes more complex over time. Homemade kimchi makes the best gourmet gift for foodie friends.

If you are not a DIY person, you can buy good bottles of fermented kimchi, and try it as a condiment or as an ingredient in Korean dishes. And if you’re still on the fence about kimchi, maybe Let’s Eat will convince you. Watch Goo Dae-young take a noisy bite of kimchi while loudly slurping at a bowl of noodles. I promise, you’ll either be in the kitchen or ordering a bottle of kimchi before the episode ends.

Recipes

10-MINUTE KIMCHI FRIED RICE

Serves 2

Ingredients

1 tbsp sesame oil (or a neutral oil if you prefer)

1 small onion or spring onion, finely chopped

3-4 garlic cloves, minced

Half green capsicum, cut into squares

Half cup kimchi, chopped

One and a half cups cooked rice (preferably cold, short grain or sticky rice works best)

1 tbsp kimchi brine

1 tsp soy sauce

1-2 tsp gochujang paste

Optional toppings: Tofu cubes or a fried egg

Garnish: sesame seeds, spring onion greens, toasted sesame oil

Method

Heat oil in a wok or skillet. Saute garlic, onion and capsicum until a little soft. Add the chopped kimchi and stir for 2-3 minutes. Stir in the cold rice, kimchi brine, soy sauce and gochujang paste. Mix well and fry for 4-5 minutes.

Add tofu cubes or top with a fried egg, to make the meal more substantial. Finish with a drizzle of sesame oil and garnish with spring onion and sesame seeds. Serve hot.

KIMCHI OPEN TOAST

Serves 1

Ingredients

1 thick slice sourdough bread

1 tbsp cream cheese seasoned with salt and pepper

1 cucumber (peeled)

2 tbsp kimchi, chopped

1 tsp oil

1 egg

Garnish: chilli oil, sesame seeds / chopped spring onion

Method

Heat a skillet and toast the sourdough until golden and crisp on both sides. Spread the cream cheese over the toast.

Slice the cucumber lengthwise using a Y-peeler and layer it on the toast. In the same pan, heat the oil and fry an egg to your liking, topping it with a sprinkle of salt. Sunny side up works great here.

Spread chopped kimchi on the toast, and place the hot fried egg on top.

To make it extra gourmet, drizzle a little chilli oil, sprinkle sesame seeds and sliced spring onion greens for extra flavour. Serve immediately.

Double Tested is a fortnightly column on vegetarian cooking, highlighting a single ingredient prepared two ways. Nandita Iyer’s latest book is The Great Indian Thali. She posts @saffrontrail on Instagram and X.