How to add flavour and probiotics with kimchi

During the start of the covid-19 pandemic, when the world outside felt uncertain and scary, I took comfort in a bunch of Korean home vloggers on YouTube. These creators filmed their daily lives with top-notch aesthetics and gentle music, all while doing mundane chores like cleaning their house, doing dishes, watering plants and folding laundry. The most exciting part for me was watching them prepare over a dozen banchan (side dishes) to go with perfectly steamed rice or large batches of kimchi to last them several months. Their homes were serene, their routines grounding and their food delectable, especially the kimchi. It was an antidote to my anxiety.