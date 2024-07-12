Design ideas for a big kitchen makeover

Renovating a kitchen shouldn’t be placed on the back-burner. Modern Indian kitchens are a salmagundi of personal tastes, functionality and dominant decor trends. Interior designers say they are looking at European influences, integrating technology and kitchen islands that double-up as the breakfast area to create a versatile and sophisticated space. These are accentuated by Indian kitchenware that add to the interiors, from terracotta water dispensers to vintage brass containers.

“While designing a kitchen, the first thing to keep in mind is who you are, how you live and eat, what your cultural influences and interests are. Make a note of your morning routine, for instance—is the first thing you do on waking up heading to the coffee machine? The placement of things in your kitchen should follow this flow. It should reflect your personality and lifestyle,” says Divya Thakur, founder of Mumbai-based Design Temple. Lounge spoke to four interior designers to decode design trends to create a kitchen that you can call your own.

Also read: Your style guide to the ‘brat’ fashion trend STYLE: Japandi

DESIGNER: Kanya Samay, Kinaaya Studio, Bengaluru

The “Japandi” style is derived from Japanese and Scandinavian design and has elements from both, which come together in a harmonious whole. The aesthetic here is minimal and clean with a simple material palette and a cohesive design language. The fundamental colour used in this style is white, which would make up around 60% of the colour palette, with another 30% from wooden elements and about 10% from other elements, such as pops of colours in earthy tones used for the decor and metallic finishes for cabinet handles and other accessories. For the countertop, a lighter stone is preferable, but since white granite is porous and stains easily, which may not work for an Indian kitchen, you could look at a smooth, light coloured quartz or porcelain slabs, which are easier to maintain. Avoid too much texture in a Japandi kitchen—for the backsplash (the area behind the stove), smooth subway tiles are a good option. Whether you are using real wood or laminate for the cabinets, they should have warmer undertones, such as oak, beech and ash. Choosing crockery in a similar aesthetic for display cabinets, with some warm rugs and plants around the kitchen, will add warmth and style to your Japandi kitchen.

STYLE: Contemporary Indian

DESIGNER: Divya Thakur, Design Temple, Mumbai

For a India-inspired kitchen, use natural materials like wood, stone and terracotta.

When Thakur decided to re-do an apartment for her family in a 100-year-old building in Colaba, the kitchen, she knew, would be the heart of it. As a designer who champions a global aesthetic influenced by her cultural identity, she decided to incorporate elements reflecting an Indian aesthetic. Everything from the choice of materials for the cabinets to the colour palette and even the way the countertop seamlessly blends into the backsplash was influenced by this. Functionally, the open-plan kitchen is all about being modern and modular, where appliances are tucked away yet within reach. For the cabinets, Thakur used upcycled Burma teak from the existing apartment—the old wood adds warmth to the space, she feels, and because the house has a lot of height, the space above the cabinets is used to store her collection of traditional Indian pottery and brassware, which are not just for display but are used during parties and events. For those looking to incorporate a similar aesthetic in their kitchens, Thakur suggests predominantly using natural materials like wood and stone, making sure there is natural light, and a small touch that may go unnoticed but is critical—having rounded instead of sharp edges as far as possible.

STYLE: Neoclassical

DESIGNER: Rashmi Yadav, Architect, Eunoia Design Studio, Chandigarh



Neoclassical combines the old and new for a sophisticated kitchen.

Neoclassical architecture originated in Europe in the mid-19th century, and is defined by imposing columns, geometric designs and domed roofs. The roots of this design approach lies in the classical designs in the temples of ancient Greece and Rome. “To give you a broad idea, some design elements of classical architecture include wall mouldings and floral corniches that crown pillars. These morphed into sleeker, minimalist versions with muted colours in modern homes. In interior design vocabulary, this is known as neoclassical and has a timeless appeal,” explains architect Rashmi Yadav, founder of architecture and design firm Eunoia design studio in Chandigarh. Wall mouldings have shifted to moulded cabinets with accents of art deco. Earlier natural wood was used for cabinets, but now commercial wood and high-density, high moisture resistance upgraded wood have replaced it. The colour palette for cabinets veers towards whites, grey and beige and some of her clients may also prefer dark blue or emerald green for a richer look. The kitchen top is made with marble, Corian, or composite stone that resembles marble. It is completed with sleek hanging lamps over the kitchen island or breakfast counter. The flooring is typically made with wooden panels. “These infuse the space with a warm and cozy feeling,” she says.

STYLE: Peach Fuzz

DESIGNER: Vijay Kumar, Co-founder, Doodle Design Studio, Delhi

Soothing pastels dominate the design story in 2024.

When you reach home, you want to leave behind the bustling outdoors, and step into a space that induces a relaxed feeling. Colours can be used to great effect to achieve this,” says Vijay Kumar, co-founder of the Delhi-based interiors company Doodle Design Studio. White used to be a favourite among his clients, but now more are opting for the calming notes of pastel, like peach, olive green and powder blue. The soft and gentle hue, peach fuzz is the Pantone Colour of the year and it has entered the kitchen too. While it is the dominant colour, it pairs well with beige, and is offset by minimalistic design with clean lines. The fuss-free vibe of a modern pastel-hued kitchen is enhanced by integrating technology. The microwave as well as lights can be operated with voice commands. The cooking area has invisible hobs to heat it eliminating the fuss of a live flame and offering a sleek finish. The two words that define this style of kitchen are clean and effortless.