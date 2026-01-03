5 kitchen essentials to amp up your cooking game in the new year

Your kitchen gadgets and tools may or may not need an upgrade, but a new year is the perfect excuse to hit refresh. Choose from our selection of fun and functional kitchen essentials to make everyday cooking a bit less stressful.

GLASS SAUCEPAN We are always looking for pretty cookware and this saucepan stands out for its glass exterior and cute tulip flower prints all over. Make stews and soups, maybe sauces for pasta, or simply brew your everyday tea. The bamboo handle is heat resistant and detachable. It also comes with a lid making it perfect for cooking one-pot winter meals.

Price: ₹1,590

Buy from: Nestasia

View full Image Tadka pan.

TADKA PAN Add some fun to your tadka sessions with a tadka pan. It's small, compact, and comes handy when you don't want to bring out another kadhai for tempering your dishes. Made of enamel cast iron, the pan doesn't require seasoning. It is space saving too.

Price: ₹1,999

Buy from: Cumin Co.

PULSE SPROUTER If you have health or diet goals for the new year, a fun addition to your kitchen would be a pulse sprouter. This terracotta sprouter provides the right environment for pulses and beans to grow, comes with two compartments to soak a variety of them, and looks pretty neat if you talk of kitchen aesthetics.

Price: ₹1,701

Buy from: Ellementry

View full Image Cutlery holder.

CUTLERY HOLDER/DRYER Drying cutlery especially spoons and fork can be a messy task. How about a holder that doubles up as a drainer? This one comes with a perforated bottom to drain out excess water, and a removable bamboo divider that helps you separate your cutlery as per your liking.

Price: ₹1,699

Buy from: Modern Quests

View full Image Knife sharpener.

KNIFE SHARPENER If you are a seasoned cook like us, you will know blunt knives are an absolute no-no. A stainless steel knife sharpener can ease things out in the kitchen, especially when you don't have a minute to spare. Moreover keeping your knives in top condition can make all the difference in your cooking experience.

Price: ₹349