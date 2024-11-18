Discover Kochi’s hidden culinary gems: The art of ‘oonu’
SummaryAlthough sadyas are synonymous with Kerala, there’s a flavour-packed everyday lunch called oonu. Explore restaurants in Kochi that offer this traditional meal with kanjis, rice and a spicy meat fry
‘Meals ready’, ‘oonu ready’, ‘kanji ivide kittum’ are the boards you’ll see going up at most eateries around 12 pm in Kochi. With cafés, and restaurants offering gourmet dining experiences and regional delicacies popping up, Kochi is emerging as a foodie's paradise. When in doubt, Kerala's version of the thali or oonu are always a great choice. Now, an oonu isn’t a sadya. A sadya is a feast featuring at least 20 dishes, but, an oonu has about 5-6 dishes, that includes rice, papad and a side of fish or meat depending on your preference.
Oonu or meals is what mothers and wives lovingly pack into their children’s and husband’s dabbas. It’s simple and effective—it fills you up and satiates you. It is often a medley of flavours, as a lot of times, it’s pothi choru or rice, curry and veggies wrapped in banana leaf or it is chatti choru which is served in one pot.
For those visiting Kochi and seeking local flavours, look out for places that serve the traditional oonu. These will unlock gastronomic experiences beyond the ubiquitous sadya.