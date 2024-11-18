Discover Kochi’s hidden culinary gems: The art of ‘oonu’

The MachliLocated at Kaloor, the restaurant has basic seating and offers a taste of the city's best pothi choru. When the pothi choru is unwrapped, it releases a very distinct aroma of hot food packed in banana leaf. One can choose between white, red or matta rice. There is a particular pothi which is a mix of tangy sambar, beetroot thoran or beetroot tempered with coconut and mustard seeds and aviyal made with curd (a recipe unique to north and central Kerala). And the side for this meal is ayala or mackerel fry, which is crisp on the outside and flaky on the inside. The meal fit for two would set one back by ₹450.