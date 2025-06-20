From kebabs to cocktails, kōji finds a new home in modern Indian dining
The fermented mould, which is a cornerstone of Japanese cuisine, unlocks sweet-savoury-umami flavours, and has become a foundation for culinary experiments in modern Indian cuisine
What happens when steamed grains are laid out under muslin, left to rest in warm, humid air? Within days, a delicate white bloom spreads across the surface, releasing a nutty, almost chestnut-like aroma. It might appear to be a science experiment, but, in fact, is a culinary revolution in slow motion—kōji, or Japanese fermented rice (or barley) mould that is quietly building flavour blocks in Indian gastronomy.
Kōji has long been revered in Japan for its ability to break down starches and proteins into sugars and amino acids, unlocking deep savoury flavour, what chefs and scientists alike call umami. Once confined to Japanese kitchens, the fungi Aspergillus oryzae is now being harnessed by a growing tribe of Indian chefs, brewers and fermenters in creative ways. From reimagined tandoori marinades to kōji-laced cocktails, its applications are expanding fast.