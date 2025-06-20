From kebabs to cocktails, kōji finds a new home in modern Indian dining

Kōji has been a key component in traditional Japanese drinks, specifically sake that first found its way into Indian fine dining in the early 2000s, led by high-end Japanese restaurants like Wasabi by Morimoto in Mumbai and MEGU in Delhi. The Asian restaurant boom that gained momentum since then gave rise to a higher demand for sake. On the outskirts of Mumbai, India’s first certified sake brewer, Maia Laifungbam, is brewing sake with indigenous rice from the North-East. “I got hooked on kōji the moment I saw what it could do to rice. It unlocks the grain’s hidden personality, bringing out this gentle sweetness and complexity," she says.