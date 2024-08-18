Kumaon’s new tea model for farmers
SummaryA lesser-known tea terroir is setting up an inclusive format to involve farmers in tea processing
There’s some exciting news from Kumaon and tea this week. A few years ago, I wrote about this region, a lesser-known tea terroir despite its older tea history. It’s here that the chapter on the British East India Company’s early experiments with tea begins. Tea had been planted in the mid-19th century but had languished from lack of access to a port. In the 1990s, when the state government sought the right crops to promote, tea came up as a resilient option that was also “primate-proof"—monkeys were not interested in this plant that bore no fruit, allowing it to grow and flourish.