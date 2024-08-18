Kumaon’s new tea model for farmers

In 2022, they presented the plan to the villagers who would be involved. In this farmer-owned factory model, which will begin production in September, 500 farmers from Champawat own 49% of the company. About 90% of the farmers are women, says Vable. The factory aims to produce orthodox and speciality tea, earning them at least four times the going price of green tea leaves. YMT will market and retail these with a portion of the profits going back to the farmers as dividend. The idea is that eventually the factory will be fully farmer owned. It calls for a new way of thinking, and a new style of cooperative setup. Vable has roped in Earthcraft, a Kumaon-based non-profit, to communicate the idea of this model so that the farmers understand what it means for them to be co-owners of the factory.