The most unique tasting menus to try on your next trip to Ladakh
A slew of young chefs from the region are turning to small plates featuring fun spins on local favourites — from buckwheat ‘chilla’ crackers to ‘khambir’ bread baskets — to spotlight the diversity of their cuisine
On a quiet hill in Leh surrounded by willow trees and arid mountains lies chef Jigmet Mingyur’s 10-seater restaurant Tsam Khang. The format is that of a tasting menu, which features dishes such as stinging nettle soups, foraged salads and stews. The nine-course meal includes dishes eaten in a Ladakhi home albeit in small portions. Mingyur, who gave up his monkhood to follow his passion for food, previously worked at Prana, a restaurant in Goa where he picked up the art of creating small plates, later applying it to food from his home.
Ladakh’s food is far more complex than momos and thukpa. New-age chefs from the region now want to break away from the stereotypes and bring forth their homeland’s culinary bounty and biodiversity through carefully crafted tasting menus. “Serving big portions to guests is a mark of respect for us, but I wanted to showcase the diversity of our food through a multi-course menu," says Mingyur, who initially set up Heritage Kitchen in Nubra Valley, where he designed a six-course menu serving buckwheat crackers and Yarkhandi pulao.
For Kunzes Angmo, the inspiration to host curated meals came while writing a research paper on Ladakhi food. “I was not exclusively cooking my food. But then I realised that the representation of our food is bastardised, and there is a lot of confusion with Tibetan food. Everyone’s selling momos and making money, but our parents never grew up eating them," says Angmo, who now hosts three-hour long story-driven menus under the brand name Artisanal Alchemy since 2019 at The Jade House, a boutique homestay and Stok Palace Heritage Hotel.