The most unique tasting menus to try on your next trip to Ladakh

Both Angmo and Mingyur emphasise how thukpa, the most popular noodle soup from the region, is not just one dish but an entire family of dishes. She serves a version of it called Lama pakthuk that literally translates to monk’s thukpa. Made with dried cheese, dried black peas, radish and dried wild buckwheat leaves, it is seasoned with Chinese celery, freshly ground pepper and cilantro. The dish is prepared in monasteries or when the monks visit households for rituals. The menu at Tsam Khang includes zathuk, another version of thukpa made with stinging nettle and dried cheese. “Thukpa is like dal, there’s no one single recipe," says Angmo, who is constantly working on her thukpa menu to add new varieties and flavours.