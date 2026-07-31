When food becomes your language teacher

A few years later, I took on the job of an instructor at a company that offered courses in English to Japanese learners. I’d taught a few classes to adult learners earlier, but it was here that I really understood the concept of immersion. Armed with just a basic understanding of English or, oftentimes, little beyond script recognition, students were asked to write full-length essays. Sometimes, we received barely 100-word paragraphs, but that changed completely by the end of the course. Students received feedback in English—edits and line-by-line explanations of the grammatical concepts employed. It may seem like an extreme sport but simply conversing with the students in the language they hoped to acquire worked better than any textbook on grammar would have. One of my students began his first course with a six-line essay and proceeded to do four courses with me over two years, by the end of which he was composing poetry in English. This experience showed me that immersion worked because the learners never forgot they were learning.