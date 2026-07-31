When food becomes your language teacher

Sometime around the early 2000s, while doing my master’s, I found I had most evenings free, and a popular, globally recognised French institute offered language classes not too far from where I worked as a novice editor. I decided to enrol on a whim, confident I would enjoy the lessons. Before I knew it, however, I completely lost interest—turns out, reciting conjugations for the better part of the hour-long class was not my idea of learning a new language. Luckily or unluckily, I came down with a bad bout of malaria in just a few weeks and lost enough time to never make it back to class again.