How to make room for ‘lapsi’ and other old favourites this Diwali

Write down everything that goes into the sweets of any Indian festival and the list is surprisingly short. Wheat, rice, rava, besan, flour, milk, ghee, sugar or jaggery, a few nuts and raisins. These jars sit in every kitchen through the year. At Deepavali, the same jars turn into the laddoos, barfis, kheers and everything that’s both auspicious and delicious. Thinking about a decade ago, there was not much that needed to be bought to be festival-ready in the kitchen—it was the same few pantry items refilled, along with a few fresh ingredients like milk and fruits.
We rarely give ourselves credit for this minimalism that exists in our roots. Celebration has come to mean excess, with gift hampers popping at us from every quick commerce app and imported desserts competing for the festive budget. The traditional festive kitchen took the plainest grain in the house and gave it time and a generous spoon of ghee to make something our tastebuds would wait for all year long.
One such ingredient is dalia—cracked wheat is whole wheat broken into coarse pieces, with the bran and germ intact. For years I associated it with the breakfast staple in my north Indian friends’ homes made with a simple tadka of jeera in ghee and any veggies like peas and carrots thrown in.
My Gujarati neighbours and friends in Mumbai have an undying love for fada ni lapsi. Made on Dhanteras, it is glossy with ghee, scattered with almond slivers and wafting aromas of green cardamom. It’s also made for the new year.
You don’t have to break the bank to celebrate a good occasion. Roast the dalia in ghee until it turns golden and smells toasted, pour in hot water, sweeten it and finish with cardamom. Anyone who has rushed it knows that pale lapsi lacks the depth of flavour. When the ingredients are minimal, then you add flavour with time.
Once you start looking, dalia turns up in festive kitchens across the country. Tamil homes make godhuma rava payasam, and at harvest time a jaggery pongal with broken wheat in place of rice. Chakkarapongal (sweet pongal) can also be made using lapsi instead of rice. Maharashtrians call it lapshi or cook it into gavhachi kheer. Saraswat families make a sweet khichdi of broken wheat and chana dal through Shravan.
The grain and its accompanying ingredients stay similar from region to region while the dish changes entirely. Ordinary food, cooked with care, was enough to make an occasion special.
Nutritionally speaking, dalia keeps its bran and brings fibre to the bowl. Lapsi with ghee and jaggery is still a sweet, though, and tastes best eaten like one, in a small katori on a good day.
A modern take needs very little change. Press cooked lapsi into a tin, press in pistachio flakes, chill it and cut it into squares or any other shapes using a cookie cutter for your Diwali boxes. Cook gothambu pradhaman a little thicker, chill it and serve it in small bowls topped with a seasonal fruit pulp. Roast dalia in ghee with cashews and dry it out in a low oven for a festive granola to sprinkle over shrikhand.
I’m sharing recipes for two kinds of kheer, one from the west and one from the south. One a little more time intensive than the other, so have your pick and try one out this festive season. Happy Deepavali!